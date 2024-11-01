Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $223.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.