Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

