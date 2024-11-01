Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as low as $17.66. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 330,986 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

