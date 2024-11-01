Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 274 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

