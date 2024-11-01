Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

