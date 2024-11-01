Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $282,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,993.50 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $831.55 and a twelve month high of $2,103.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,902.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,601.90.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

