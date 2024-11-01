Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 341.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $95.45 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

