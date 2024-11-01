Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,132 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

