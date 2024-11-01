Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

