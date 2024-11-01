ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $672.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $798.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.57. The company has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $593.56 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.