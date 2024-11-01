Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 26,270 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 532.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

