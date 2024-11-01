Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

