Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

