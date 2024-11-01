Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 405,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.00 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

