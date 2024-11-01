Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

MDU opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

