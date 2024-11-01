Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 777 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Standard Motor Products Stock Performance
SMP opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71.
Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.
Standard Motor Products Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.
