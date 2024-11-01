Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 777 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.