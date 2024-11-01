Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,237 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 59.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,737,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,131,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 850.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.92%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

