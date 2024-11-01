Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.
Automax Motors Stock Down 90.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.
Automax Motors Company Profile
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
