AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 465,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO stock opened at $3,009.00 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,463.45 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,011.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

