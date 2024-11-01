Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$120.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. In other news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$126.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.88. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$103.40 and a 12 month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

