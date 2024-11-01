Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Shares of QRVO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

