Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

