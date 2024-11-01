Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Price

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $94.86 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,815 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 945,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 776,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 746,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

