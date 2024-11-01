Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.2% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $221.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.