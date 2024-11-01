Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after buying an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,081,000 after acquiring an additional 216,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.