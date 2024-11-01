boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.22 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.22 ($0.38). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 29.62 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,106,821 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.22. The stock has a market cap of £376.17 million, a PE ratio of -269.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

