boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.22 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.22 ($0.38). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 29.62 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,106,821 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BOO
boohoo group Trading Up 0.5 %
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.