Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.71 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

