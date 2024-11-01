Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 849.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $790.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

