Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BAM opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 171,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

