Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

