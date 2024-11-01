Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

