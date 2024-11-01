Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $422.16 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.55 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

View Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.