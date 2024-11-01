Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

