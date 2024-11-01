Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

