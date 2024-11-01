China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 419,656 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 67,947 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 122.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

