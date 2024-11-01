China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.