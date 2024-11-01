Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $291.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $212.82 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

