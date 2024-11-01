Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 106.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.