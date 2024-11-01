Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $12.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

