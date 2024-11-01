CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $312,062.88 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $230.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 989,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 57.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

