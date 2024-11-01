Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Corpay by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $329.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $355.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.63.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

