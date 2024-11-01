Creative Planning Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Creative Planning cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 889,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 266.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,055.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

