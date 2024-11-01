Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $329.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.55 and a 200 day moving average of $296.87.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

