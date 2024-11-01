Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,119,000 after acquiring an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $329.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.87.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

