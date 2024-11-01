DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

IPG stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

