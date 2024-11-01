DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 8,399.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 67,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 378.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

