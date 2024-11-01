DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $454.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,635,501 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

