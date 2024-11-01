DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 305.7% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $57.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

