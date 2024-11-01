DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.88 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,623 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 51.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 778,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

