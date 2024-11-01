DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.27 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $194.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,352.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,234 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,627. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

